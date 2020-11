Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan Sims



Franklin - Joan Landry Sims age 90 of Franklin, TN formerly of Jackson, MS passed away November 27, 2020. Joan retired as a Registered Nurse and was very active in her church St. Francis Assisi in Madison, MS. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Sims and parents, John Henry and Lilies Landry. Survived by her loving children, Cheri (Kim) Sims, Mark (Joanna) Sims, Alan (Jo) Sims and Terry Sims; brothers, John Landry and Don Hebert; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A private family graveside will be held a later date in Bristol, TX. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN. 37064. 615-794-2289









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store