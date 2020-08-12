JoAnn Glover Hyde- BRANDON, MS - Jo Ann (Glover) Hyde, our loving mom, grandma and great grandma passed away on August 10, 2020 in home hospice at the age of 92. A private family graveside service will be held in Shreveport, LA on August 15 at Forest Park Cemetery in a family area beside her husband, John, who died in 2015.Jo Ann was a faithful Christian who loved Jesus and was ready for heaven and all the hope it holds for her forever.She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Ann Hyde; her daughter, Martha Jo (Hyde) Theriot and her husband, CAPT, CHC, USN (ret) Gene Paul Theriot; her son, John Franklin Hyde and his wife, Amy Montgomery Hyde; her son, Col, USAF (ret) Robert Dale Hyde and his wife, Jane Hubbard Hyde; her seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.