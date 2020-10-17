JoAnn James Gray



Polkville - JoAnn James Gray of Polkville, MS, formerly of Pearl, MS, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.



Visitation was held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Polkville First Baptist Church with the funeral at 2:00 p.m. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS is in charge of the arrangements.



JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lloyd E. Gray; daughter, Shelia Denise Gray; granddaughter, Stephanie Michelle Gray; her parents James and Lollie Bell James; and her sisters Odell Thornton and Mazelle Wiggins



She is survived by her sons, Michael E. Gray (Janice) and Randy Gray (Fran) all of Polkville, two granddaughters Ashley Moore (Kyle) of Oxford, MS and Jennifer Walker (Dillon) of Brandon MS; and four great grandchildren, Stone, Indie Jules and Camilla Moore and Crew Walker.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Polkville First Baptist Church, 6640 Highway 13 South, Polkville, MS 39117.









