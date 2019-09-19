|
Joann Patrick Lewis
Pelahatchie, MS - Joann Patrick Lewis, 85, of Pelahatchie, MS passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17th with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be 5-8pm Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church. Funeral services will be 11am Friday, September 20, 2019, at the church with visitation starting at 10am. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Cemetery.
Born July 16, 1934 in the Antioch community of Rankin County, she was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church where she attended the Joy Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Pat Lewis, Sr.; her mother and father, Lucille Steen Patrick and Anse Patrick; her sisters, Geneva Quarles and Edith Hughes; and her brothers Steen Patrick, Robert Patrick, and Barnes "Bunny" Patrick.
She is survived by her sister, Emma Lou Phillips of Brandon; daughter Jan Lewis and sons Pat Lewis, Jr. (Mary), Bob Lewis (Cindy), all from Pelahatchie, and Todd Lewis (Angela) from Nashville, TN. She was also the proud grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The Lewis family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the countless friends and relatives in the community who have offered support, encouragement, and most importantly prayers during her extended illness. They also want to thank the St. Dominic's Cancer Center, Sta-Home Home Health & Hospice, and the many caregivers who provided excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Antioch Baptist Church general fund or cemetery fund in her honor.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019