|
|
Joe G. Bowen
- - Mr. Joe G. Bowen, 81 years of age, born August 03, 1937, was a native of Jackson, MS and of Ocean Springs, MS for the past five years went home to be with the Lord on May 01, 2019. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson, MS and was the owner of Bowen Insurance Agency for over 45 years, as well as being enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve.
He loved playing the piano, entertaining people, fishing on the Gulf Coast, the beach house in Ocean Springs, and taking care of little animals.
Mr. Bowen was preceded in death by his mother, Rowena King Bowen, and father, Oswald Bowen; brother, Jim Bowen; and granddaughter, Stacy Leigh Kleckner.
He is survived by his daughters, Betty (David) Fellows, and Jennifer Leigh McKinney; son, Steven (Amy Jean) Bowen; brothers, Larry Bowen and David C. Bowen; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with a host of other friends and family that loved him and will miss him dearly. Services will be held at a later date. Entrusted to Guardian Angels Funeral Home, www.guardianangelsfh.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 9, 2019