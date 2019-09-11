|
|
Joe G. Frazier
Richland - Joe Guyton Frazier, 77, died peacefully at the Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Joe and Linnie B. Frazier; 6 brothers, Carlton, William, Charles, Raymond, Lamar and Herbert Frazier.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia (nee Martin) Frazier; his sons, Joe Dewayne and Harry Chad Frazier (Chrissy), sister Louise Neely, brother Gary Frazier; five grandchildren Brittany Frazier King (Anthony), Colby, Jacob, Caden and Hannah Frazier. He also leaves behind two great grandchildren, Bryce and Wade Parker King; and many nieces and nephews along with many close friends.
Joe was a lifelong resident of Plain/Richland, MS. His entire life from birth to death was spent at the same Frazier Family Residence. Joe was a hardworking, kind and gracious man with an infectious smile. He was known to be the life of the party and never met a stranger. He enjoyed telling a great joke and making people smile and seeing people happy. He could always be seen outside in his yard working to keep it in immaculate condition and was extremely passionate about his love of music.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Friday, September 13, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with interment to follow the funeral service in Glenwood Memorial Park, Richland, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Mr. Frazier's honor to Spring Hill College, Development and Alumni Relations, 4000 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36609-1791 to the Dr. John Pitman Scholarship Fund.
To share condolences please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019