Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Clinton, MS
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Raleigh Cemetery North
Raleigh, MS
Resources
Joe Marcus Wyatt


1939 - 2019
Joe Marcus Wyatt Obituary
Joe Marcus Wyatt

Clinton - Joe Marcus Wyatt, 79, died March 18, 2019 sitting at his desk at Cal-Maine Foods in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, March 22nd and from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, March 23rd at First Baptist Church in Clinton, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 23rd at First Baptist Church in Clinton, MS. Graveside services will be held at Raleigh Cemetery North in Raleigh, MS at 2:30 pm.

Mr. Wyatt was born on August 4, 1939 in Raleigh, MS, the son of the late Roy and Josie Wyatt. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Poultry Science and a minor in horse trading. He was a vice-president at Cal-Maine Foods and began his career with them in December 1963. He worked there for over 55 years.

Mr. Wyatt loved going to his camp "Indian Creek" in Copiah County every weekend to work on his many projects. He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching and keeping up with them. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, MS and the McGregor/O'Dell Sunday School Class. He also enjoyed going to Poplar Springs Baptist Church when he was in Copiah County.

He is survived by his wife Ann Wyatt of Clinton, daughter Stacy Lewis and her husband Brad of Pearl, son, Marc Wyatt of Brandon and his beloved grandchildren, Bradley and Braden Lewis, Tripp, Corley and Will Wyatt, and a brother, Jim Wyatt of Brandon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests the memorial gifts be designated in his memory to First Baptist Church of Clinton, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
