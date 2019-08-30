|
Joel Ethan Sistrunk
Philadelphia - Services for Joel Ethan Sistrunk will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Rev. Billy James officiating. Burial will follow in Bethsaida Cemetery in Neshoba County. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Sistrunk, 27, of Philadelphia, died Sunday, August 25, 2019.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Neshoba County and a graduate of NCHS in 2010. He attended Mississippi State, and then ECCC before attending EMCC, and graduated with a degree in forestry. He went on and attended Meridian Community College where he received his degree in welding. He was currently employed with Arnett & Burgess Pipeliners in North Dakota.
Joel loved baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family, friends, and his dog June.
He was a member of Philadelphia Country Club, Brown Hunting Club, and Harmony Hill Hunting Club.
Joel was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church in Neshoba County.
Survivors include his father, Richard B. Sistrunk of Philadelphia; mother and stepfather, Tammy and Wayne Rogers of Philadelphia; three brothers, Brady Sistrunk (Destinee), Kalem Rogers and Cody Rogers, all of Philadelphia; paternal grandmother, Kathleen Sistrunk of Philadelphia; maternal grandparents, Royce and Johnnie Smith of Philadelphia; step-grandparents, Robert and Martha Rogers of Philadelphia; aunts and uncles, Richard and Tammy Smith, Eddie and Pam Ward, all of Philadelphia; and a host of cousins and friends.
Mr. Sistrunk was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Earl Sistrunk; and a sister, Madison Sistrunk.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019