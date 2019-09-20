|
Joel Philip McNinch
Brandon - Joel Philip McNinch, Jr., 77, of Brandon, Mississippi, passed from this life on September 17, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He is predeceased by his father, Joel Philip McNinch, Sr.; his mother, Miriam Olympe McNinch; and his sister, Miriam Anne McNinch Carpenter. Joel is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hutson McNinch; his three children: Christina Anne Ware of Buford, Georgia; Jaye Patrick McNinch of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; and Jeremy Paul McNinch of Brandon, Mississippi; as well as his stepchildren, Jason Furr and Wendy Furr Falvey of Brookhaven; ten grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Cookie. He is also survived by his best friend and brother, George Wiley Haas McNinch, of Ocean Springs, sister-in-law Ruth McNinch, and their children George, Philip, and Kevin.
Born in Corinth, Mississippi July 28, 1942, Joel's early schooling was in Long Beach, Mississippi. His family moved to Jackson, where he graduated from Hardy Junior High and Provine High School in 1960. He attended Hinds Junior College and earned his undergraduate degree in social studies and a doctoral degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi. In making education his career, the first assignment was as a classroom teacher at Murrah High School in 1964. He later moved to counseling at Hinds Community College and he worked with the Rankin County School system. He touched the lives of hundreds of students who fondly remember his great sense of humor and intellect. Joel continued his state service with the Mississippi Department of Corrections in the probation and parole offices, and he later served as the Mississippi State Director of Records at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. In this role he revolutionized the department's record-keeping system, utilizing computer technology long before the height of the Information Age. A graduate of the FBI Training Academy, Joel served on the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility search team to protect local citizens in the event of a prison escape.
Joel was a talented artist who created drawings, poetry and wood works and was a classic model car enthusiast. He retired early to enjoy his favorite things in life — his family, being outside taking care of his well-manicured lawn, attending country music concerts, and traveling with his wife.
Joel attended Lakeland Presbyterian Church in Flowood, Mississippi, and got to know his Lord and Savior more personally through his relationships with the pastors and members of the church.
Joel will be missed by his friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Wright and Ferguson in Flowood and again on Monday at 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm at Lakeland Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
