John Andrew Dickinson



Clinton - John Andrew Dickinson, 21, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly May 31, 2020 at his home.



He attended Clinton schools and Jones Junior College where he earned his technical degree in welding.



Andrew was a friend to everyone he met. He was an avid sportsman and could also fix anything with wheels and a motor. Andrew was always quick to help others and he loved his family and friends.



He is survived by his parents, Penny and Barron Dickinson of Clinton; his brother Matthew Dickinson (Brandi), and his sister Haley Strickland (Antonio), as well as his paternal grandparents Linda and Charles Dickinson of Terry and great grandmother Grace Haynes of Guin, Alabama. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins who will miss him dearly.



Arrangements are being handled by Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, from 5 - 7 pm and Thursday, June 4, from 10 - 11 am. The funeral will be held at the pavilion at Lakewood on Thursday at 11:00 am.









