John B. Romine, Jr.



Kosciusko, formerly of Sunflower, MS - John B. Romine, Jr, 91, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ridgeland Place Memory Care Unit. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 in the Indianola City Cemetery. Rev. Barry Corbett will officiate. He was a member of Kosciusko First Baptist Church.



He is survived by his son, Steve Romine (Jonelle) of Hot Springs Village, AR; daughter, Donna Romine Myers of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Doug Romine, Mary Morgan Tharp (Chris), Reece Myers (Jillian), Warner Myers (Meagan), and Mallory Myers Gnade (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Anslee Tharp, Tucker Tharp, Paxton Myers, Blair Morgan Gnade and Griffin Myers.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Bebe Clower Romine; son, Bert Romine; parents, J.B. Romine, Sr. and Mary Frazier Romine; and brother, Claude Romine.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store