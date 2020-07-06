1/
John B. Romine Jr.
1928 - 2020
John B. Romine, Jr.

Kosciusko, formerly of Sunflower, MS - John B. Romine, Jr, 91, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ridgeland Place Memory Care Unit. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 in the Indianola City Cemetery. Rev. Barry Corbett will officiate. He was a member of Kosciusko First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Steve Romine (Jonelle) of Hot Springs Village, AR; daughter, Donna Romine Myers of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Doug Romine, Mary Morgan Tharp (Chris), Reece Myers (Jillian), Warner Myers (Meagan), and Mallory Myers Gnade (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Anslee Tharp, Tucker Tharp, Paxton Myers, Blair Morgan Gnade and Griffin Myers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bebe Clower Romine; son, Bert Romine; parents, J.B. Romine, Sr. and Mary Frazier Romine; and brother, Claude Romine.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jordan Funeral Home
845 Highway 12 E
Kosciusko, MS 39090
(662) 289-5521
