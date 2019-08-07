|
|
John C. "Johnny" Jones
Ridgeland - John C. Jones passed away Monday morning, August 5th, at home with his angels by his side.
"Papa John" as he was called by many, was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Mamie Jones, brothers Joe Homer, James Edwin, Tommy, Donald, and Bob Jones.
He is survived by his two daughters, Michele Minninger (Johnny) and Rochele Leber (Mark). Grandchildren Danielle Harris (Josh), Luke Maloney, Nicole Leber, Adam Minninger (Kristen), and Molly Minninger. Great grandchildren Kayleigh Creel and Amelia Harris.
He is also survived by his children's mother and friend Janet Savell. His sisters, Meron Munger (Roy), Patricia Joens, Barbara Chappelle (Jimmy) and Cheryl Lawrence (John). As well as his sweet Cohea family in Blue Mountain.
Johnny was born and raised in Mobile, AL, making him an avid Alabama fan. Roll Tide Roll! He moved to the Jackson area in 1970 to work for Delta Steel as a Structural Steel Technologist and after retiring was self-employed before joining a group of lifelong friends at Associated Detailers. He loved trains and was very involved with the Central Mississippi Model Railroaders Association with displays featured at the Mississippi Ag Museum.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 127 Church Rd, Madison, MS on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm with service to follow at 2:00 pm.
As Papa John often said, "Flowers are for the living" so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for Spinal Cord Research or in remembrance of him.
A special thank you to all of his caregivers at Sta-Home over the past several years and more recently Heart of Hospice.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019