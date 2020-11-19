1/1
John Cadwallader
1944 - 2020
John Cadwallader

Jackson - John Proctor Cadwallader, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

A life-long resident of Jackson, John was born to John McArn Cadwallader and Vivian Hendricks Cadwallader on January 25, 1944. He served our country in the Army National Guard and was the former owner of Ridgeland Body Shop for over 24 years until his retirement. John was an avid outdoorsman who loved running trot lines on the Big Black River and relaxing on sandbars on the Mississippi River. He also enjoyed raising bird dogs and field trials. His favorite activity was spending time on the water and he could often be found riding his jet ski up-river. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family on the beach in Gulf Shores, AL.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-sister, Suzanne Williams. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty Cadwallader; his two children, Kim C. Chandler (Shane) of Raymond and Jeff Cadwallader (Heather) of Jackson; four grandchildren, Cole and Cameron Chandler and Brooke and Preston Cadwallader; sister, Karen Burt; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends; and his constant companion, Bella.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association or a charity of your choice.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellofuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
