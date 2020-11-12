John Calvin Burwell, Jr.



Calvin was born in Holmes County September 23, 1961 to Nobia Upshaw Burwell and Johnny Burwell. Calvin has two children, Ryan Hazlegrove of Apopka, FL and Hunter Burwell of Brandon, MS. He is survived by aunt Mary Jane Sims of Florence, MS and girlfriend Lakisha Boss of Greenwood, MS. The service will be Saturday November 14, 2020 at 10:00 at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID only family will be attending.









