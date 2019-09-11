|
John Coulter Morrison
Jackson - Dr. John Coulter Morrison died on Sept. 1, 2019, in Jackson from complications associated with a car accident in which his quick action may have saved the lives of others after his vehicle malfunctioned. As a research obstetrician, he pioneered new methods for the safe delivery of infants born to mothers with diabetes, preterm birth, sickle cell disease and hypertension.
He joined the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1979 as professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine. He was department chairman from 1995 to 2002 and continued to conduct research well into retirement, receiving many awards for scientific and clinical accomplishments including the Individual Contribution to Maternal/Child Health Award from the National Perinatal Association and the William Beaumont Award from the American Medical Association. UMMC named Dr. Morrison a F.A.P. Barnard Distinguished Professor and a Billy S. Guyton Distinguished Professor in recognition of his contributions.
Dr. Morrison served on the board of directors of several professional organizations and served as the president of five of them. He was also an examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Along with his mentor, Dr. Winfred L. Wiser, Dr. Morrison helped bring the UMMC Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants to fruition. He is remembered as a compassionate healer, teacher, father and grandfather.
Born on September 11, 1943, Dr. Morrison is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Rita L. Dickey. They have three children and four grandchildren: Paul Alan Morrison (Mary Beth) of Warrenton, Virginia; Cody Morrison (Katie) and grandchildren Abby and Coulter of Oxford; Hollidae Morrison and grandchildren Hollidae "Dae" and Emerson of Jackson.
He also leaves his sister Marilyn Morrison Williamson (Eddie), brother David Lyle Morrison and sisters-in-law Cheryl and Katherine. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. W. Morrison and Dorothy Curlin Morrison, and his brothers, William and Shelton Morrison.
St. James' Episcopal Church of Jackson will host a visitation at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 in Fowler Hall, followed by a Requiem Eucharist service at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi at msdiabetes.org, (601) 957-7878, 800 Avery Blvd, Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or to support UMMC perinatal research at www.umc.edu/givenow, selecting category "Other" and specifying the area of support as "OB/GYN Unrestricted Fund" or mail to UMMC Office of Development Accounting, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216. Please denote "OB/GYN Unrestricted Fund."
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019