John Dale 'JD' Ford
Brandon - John Dale 'JD' Ford, 56 of Brandon, MS was called to his heavenly home on Friday, October 11, 2019 following complications from a diagnosis of lung cancer in 2011. Our 'Daddy Ford', as he was called by his grandchild, Zoey was a wonderful husband, father, brother that was loved, is missed, and will always be remembered as an amazing person that could tell a story like none other.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday October 14, 2019 in the Venue at Pinelake Church in Brandon. Jeff Holland and Darren Miley of Pinelake will be officiating. There will be a visitation starting at 9:00am. Burial will follow the funeral at Lakeland Place Garden Cemetery. Wright and Ferguson, Flowood, MS are handling funeral arrangements.
JD was born in Laurel, MS on October 19, 1962 to Dale and Bonnie Ford. He graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1980. He was involved in many activities, but playing second base for the Taylorsville 'Tartars' was his passion. He continued his education and received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Programming in 1996 from Belhaven College.
On July 14, 1990, JD married Bobbi Jo Nelson; a nurse and the love of his life. JD and Bobbi have spent their life in the reservoir area where they raised three wonderful children. They enjoyed traveling, going to sports events, but most of all spending time at their delta camp house, also known as the 'Broken Reed', located in Crowder MS. The Broken Reed had become their home away from home for the last several years.
JD was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, golfing and boating. He received much joy and worked tirelessly preparing food plots, planting trees, and maintaining ponds in hopes it would attract various animals. He especially loved everything to do with hunting waterfowl such as, the sights, sounds, his Labrador retriever, 'Cate', but most of all he enjoyed laughing and joking with friends and family during duck blind conversations, but when the ducks began to fly he was all business!
JD worked as a Senior Data Analyst with the USPFO-MS and retired in October 2018. At the time of his retirement, he was the Data processing Chief, JFH in Jackson, MS. He attended many military schools and received numerous awards and decorations over the years. He served in various units and made deployments to Kuwait and Afghanistan. JD served his Country with amazing integrity, dignity, love and honor all the while maintaining a sense of humor, as described in a letter his wife received from one of his commanding officers that read…'JD has been the relief (he should be comedian) at a time when we needed someone to break the stress.'
JD is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 29 years, Bobbi Jo Ford of Brandon, MS, his son John Dale Ford Jr. (John), William Robert Ford and daughter Maci (Stevan) Ford Whyte of Brandon, MS. Granddaughter; Zoey Whyte of Brandon, MS. Three sisters, Marilyn (Charlie) Naron of Brandon, MS, Nancy Ford of Brandon, MS, and Emily (Mac) Evans of Taylorsville, MS. His uncle, Kenny (Patsy) Ford and Aunt Shirley (Roland) Houston. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.
JD was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Bonnie Ford, maternal grandparents John and Trudye Speed, paternal grandparents Cassel and Ruth Ford, and brother in law Daniel Nelson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Madison County Ducks Unlimited chapter located 265 Fieldstone Lane Madison, MS 39110.
Words cannot express the family's appreciation for the care and compassion that was shown by the team at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Special thanks to Dr. Tammy Young, Dr. Tim Cannon, Dr. Michael Koury, Dr. Sridevi Alla and Dr. Ayesha Khalid, as well as the all of the staff on 5D oncology, PCU and AICU. We are grateful to you for taking such good care of JD during his last days.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019