John Dupuis Fournet
Madison - John Dupuis Fournet, 89, passed away on March 20, 2019. He was born in Jennings, LA on November 13, 1929. He was retired from the oil and gas industry. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 Am at Saint Richard's Church with a funeral mass immediately following at 11:00 Am. Burial will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Parkway Funeral Home.
John is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 68 years, Ann Quin Fournet of Madison, MS. He is also survived by his children, John D. Fournet, Jr. of Ridgeland, Annette Fournet of Memphis, TN, Even McKenzie (James) of Jackson, and Dickens Fournet (Brandi) of Ridgeland. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Fournet and John Brody Fournet.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John Baptiste Fournet of New Orleans, LA and Rose M. Dupuis of Breaux Bridge, LA. He is also preced in death by his sister, Rose Vincent.
John was raised in New Orleans, LA and attended Country Day School and then Fishburne Military High School in Virginia. He excelled in athletics, particularly football and track. He attended his freshman year at LSU, but transferred and graduated from Tulane. He met his wife, Ann in college and they briefly lived in Williamsburg, VA, where he was in the Army Reserves during the Korean War. They moved to Jackson, where John had a distinguished career in the oil and gas industry.
John will always be remembered for the love is his family. Each year he would take the family to New Orleans after Christmas. The family will always cherish these memories. He loved traveling and following college sports.
He was a life-long member of Saint Richard's Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Catherine's Village for the great care he received the last few years of his life. The family would also like to thank Joy Care (Jennifer Byrd) services and their staff. In addition the family would like to thank Living Services (Midge Kimbrough) and Pam Cress for the care they gave days in his later years.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019