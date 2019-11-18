|
|
John E. Manley, Jr.
Brandon - John E. Manley, Jr. Esq. was born August 27, 1951 to John and Muriel Manley in Warrington, England. After WWII, the family moved home to Wilmington, N.C. Mr. Manley Sr. was in the Air Force, so the family moved frequently. John lived in N.C, California, Kansas, Panama, and Bermuda, where he graduated from high school. He served in Vietnam, and then continued his education at North Carolina State, Belhaven University, and Mississippi College School of Law, where he graduated with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence. The family moved to Mississippi, where John remained. He worked for Tandy Corporation, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where he made many friends and ultimately retired.
John is preceded in death by his loving parents, and he is survived by his wife, Diane Manley, of 33 years, daughter Katy Chappelear, and grandson, Tanner James Chappelear, Sister-in-law, Deborah DeGraw (Dub), brother, Stephen Manley, sister, Cherylyn Brandon (Gene), and nephews, Charlie Brandon (Bonnie) and Thomas Clayton Brandon.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the : https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/default
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019