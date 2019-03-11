Services
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
Jackson, KY 41339
(606) 666-2484
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church
6880 S Siwell Road
Byram, MS
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church
6880 S Siwell Road
Byram, MS
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church
6880 S Siwell Road
Byram, MS
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Breathitt Funeral Home
409 KY HWY 15
Jackson, KY
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kentucky Mountain Bible College
Vancleve, MS
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Kentucky Mountain Bible College
Vancleve, KY
Dr. John E. Neihof Jr.


Dr. John E. Neihof Jr. Obituary
Dr. John E. Neihof, Jr.

Jackson - Dr. John E. Neihof, Jr. (58) passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Funeral arrangements are as follows: In Mississippi, visitation 5-8pm, Monday, March 11, at Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church, 6880 S Siwell Road, Byram. Memorial service Tuesday, March 12, 11am, at Lakeshore, with visitation beginning at 10am. In Kentucky, visitation 5-8pm, Thursday, March 14, at The Breathitt Funeral Home, 409 KY HWY 15, Jackson. Funeral service 2pm, Friday, March 15, at Kentucky Mountain Bible College, Vancleve, with visitation beginning at 1pm. Interment at Lawson Cemetery.

His life was filled with meaningful and purposeful work for the kingdom of God. John valued his own educational experiences at Kentucky Mountain Bible College (A.A.R.), Asbury University (B.A.), and the University of Kentucky (M.A., Ph.D.), and went on to share this love for education in his professional life. A deep thinker and skilled communicator, he served the Lord through classroom teaching, student life administration, institutional advancement, ten years of pastoral ministry, and fifteen years of evangelism throughout the pan-Wesleyan world. For 23 years, he served as a professor of communications and administrator at Kentucky Mountain Bible College. From 2013 to 2019, he provided visionary and vital leadership as president of Wesley Biblical Seminary.

Preaching the precious truth of God's Word and the power of full salvation was John's passion. He did this through speaking engagements with churches and camp meetings, numerous blog posts, and publications of articles and books that proclaimed the truth in a truth-hungry world. His hobbies included playing guitar and fashioning walking sticks out of naturally curled wood. Throughout his life, he was consistent in his energetic devotion to Christ, obediently and joyfully following where his Savior led. John described himself as a husband, father, grandfather, leader, and adventurer for God. He was proud of his beloved Kentucky home, and always excited when he could tout the victories of his Kentucky Wildcats, but he loved his family and his Lord even more. He could often be found with a bright smile on his face and a hymn of praise on his lips.

John is survived by his wife, Beth; children, Nathan (Melissa) Neihof and Katie Neihof (Peter) Lanigan; and three grandchildren. Also survived by his parents, Dr. Eldon and Agnes Neihof, brother James (Dorenda) Neihof, sister Mary Ann (Bryan) Brantley, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Biblical Seminary (Jackson, Mississippi) or Kentucky Mountain Bible College (Vancleve, Kentucky).

An online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 11, 2019
