Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Service
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
John Edward Alford


1949 - 2020
John Edward Alford Obituary
John Edward Alford

Pearl - John Edward Alford, 70, was born on September 22, 1949 and is the son of Billie and Janie Alford. A lifelong native of the Jackson Metro area, John was a steel fabricator most of his life and spent the past 14 years working for Yates Construction at Nissan. He was a member of Pinelake Church in Flowood and was blessed to be in a small group of young men half his age where he enjoyed fellowship and growing in his love of God. He loved being around others and was known for making many laugh. Golfing was his lifetime enjoyment and was recently on a bowling team. In all of his life adventures, hot rods were a passion. He built a number of cars over the years and his Seafoam Green 1956 Bel Air was his pride and joy. The family has many special memories together and invite you to join with them as they celebrate John's life.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Teresa Hawkins Alford, daughter, Tara Husband (David) of Madison; son, Mark Alford (Tammy) of Brandon; brother, Tommy Alford (Janice); sister, Peggy Blackwell (Kenny); and grandchildren, Olivia Husband, Brett Husband and Braeden Alford.

John is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carrie Jean Durphy.

John died on March 3, 2020 after a brief illness. The visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm and again Friday, March 6, 2020, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, MS with the service on Friday at 2:00pm. Interment will follow the service in Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland.

Memorials are suggested to Pinelake Church, Matthew 25 Fund, 6071 Hwy 25 Brandon, MS 39047.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
