John Edward "Jet" Tracy, Sr.



Jackson - John Edward "Jet" Tracy, Sr. passed away peacefully in Jackson, Mississippi on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 91 after a short battle with melanoma.



Visitation will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon at St. Richard Catholic Church.



He was born on July 1, 1927 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Marie Doretta Coogan and James Joseph Tracy, Jr. He attended Sacred Heart School, where he was a Boy Scout achieving Eagle Scout with Palms Plus. In 1939 he received the Boy Scouts Award of Distinction for New Orleans. He was a proud graduate of Jesuit High School and earned a degree in Accounting from Loyola University. During WW II he served in the United States Coast Guard and later the Naval Reserve. John's business career began as an accountant with IF&T Co. in New Orleans. In 1951 he moved with his family to Jackson, MS as Trustee for the White Family at Guardian Trust. He attained his LLB Law Degree from Jackson School of Law (Mississippi College) in 1958.



With the White Family, John began Andrew Jackson Life Insurance and Casualty Co. He served as General Legal Counsel, Chief Executive Officer and President. He directed agencies in Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana. One of his proudest accomplishments was a successful legal victory over the Internal Revenue Service, resulting in refunds in excess of $1.4 million. Through Andrew Jackson he established the Louisiana State University Institute of Insurance Marketing, from 1969 until 1973 where he was a guest lecturer/instructor.



After leaving Andrew Jackson in 1983 he began a private legal practice focusing on taxation, insurance and corporate law. In 1987 he joined the Mississippi Department of Welfare as a Trial Attorney. Then in 1993 he and wife Mariada, a retired school teacher, established Tracy Tutorial in Madison, focusing on educational instruction for elementary school students.



He was a lifelong member of the American Bar Association, Mississippi State Bar Association Hinds County Bar Association, Mississippi Life Insurance Companies Association, serving as President and the Andrew Jackson Boy Scouts Council, chairing the Mississippi Field Scouts exposition at Hinds Junior College. He was an original member of River Hills and a member of Colonial Country Club and served as President.



In the mid 60's as Parish Council President John, along with Msgr. Chatham, was instrumental in securing permission and financing from Bishop Gerow to build the present St. Richard Church.



John was always interested in learning. He privately studied Religion, Medicine, Law, Horticultural, and Historical subjects well into his late 80's. A zealous follower of all things LSU, John followed Tiger Football as a Religion. He loved, as he called them, "Socials" and was active with friends attending supper clubs until a few weeks prior to his death.



John is survived by his children Renda Tracy McGowan of Jackson, John Edward Tracy, Jr. (Pam) of LaPlace, Louisiana, Nancy Tracy, of Metairie, Louisiana, Jean Tracy of Brainerd, Minnesota. His grandchildren Tracy McGowan Stewart, Shannon McGowan Breier, David McGowan, Jr. (Blair), Erin Onstad (Leif), Jayne Tracy Waters, Laura Tracy, John Hulette Tracy, Brittany Wiley, James Tracy and Nicholas Tracy and six great-grandchildren, plus special friend Mary Lou Portner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacqueline Wantz Tracy (Mother of his Children), wife Mariada Simmons White Tracy and son James "Jimmy" Tracy.



The family would like to thank the staff of Harmony Court Assisted Living for the great care he received plus Sta-Home Hospice and Hospice Ministries also Drs. Clay Hayes and Niki Cleveland and especially Jerralene (J.J.) Jackson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Court Assisted Living, 5411 I-55 North, Jackson, MS 39206. Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary