Jackson, MS - John Eley Warren, 84, died May 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. May 13, 2019 at Ott and Lee in Brandon, MS and from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest, MS. Funeral service isat 2:00 P.M. at Ephesus Baptist Church with burial following.



John Eley was born on February 8, 1935 in rural Scott County to the late Gladys Pace Warren and Eley Neal Warren. He was born as an identical twin along with his brother Eley Neal. He liked to brag that he was the first to be born, but couldn'tverify. He attended Ringold School, East Central College, and Mississippi State. He was drafted into the U.S.Army in 1957 and served in Okinawa, Japan.



John married Mavis Estelle Case of Brookhaven, MS on June 2, 1957 and they would have celebrated 62 years of marriage in June. They were members of Parkway Baptist Church, Lakeshore Baptist Church, and most recently Griffith Memorial BaptistChurch. He served at different times as a Deacon, Treasurer, and Sunday school teacher.



John retired from the City of Jackson in 1990. He started in the finance department as a clerk in 1960. He worked up the ranks to Director of Finance and eventually to Director of Administration before he retired. He also served many yearson the State of MS Retirement Board. He served as President of the Board just before retiring.



After retiring, John enjoyed cooking, his large collection of plants, and watching television. He loved watching game shows, sports (especially basketball), and nature programs. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, andfriends. He will be remembered most as a loving husband and father, a devoted grandfather and great grandfather, and loyal friend to many. He never met a stranger and went out of his way to help others.



He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys Dawn and Eley Neal Warren; brother Joe Neal Warren; sisters Mary Frances Bryant, Gladys Jenelle May, and Pennith Ann Weaver.



Survivors include: wife Mavis Estelle Warren of Jackson; daughter Pennith Salome Cox of Flowood ; sons John Eley Warren II of Jackson and Jody Kevin Warren of Terry; grandchildren Deborah Amy Martin of Flowood, Albert Wayne Arnold of Purvis,Alanna Jade Warren of Terry, and Austin Eley Warren of Terry ; great grandchildren Kayla and Kaige Martin of Flowood; brother Norman Baker Warren of Ramona,CA ; sisters Lottie Patricia Saterfiel of Walnut Ridge, AR and Clara Irene Beltran (Alfonso) of Forest, and numerous nieces and nephews. Published in Clarion Ledger on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary