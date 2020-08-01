John Ellis Owen



Raymond - Born April 22, 1942 and left this earth to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020. John was a native of Kentwood, LA and a hardworking man. He owned John Owen Trucking until he retired but he never retired from the saxophone. John is known for playing at The Embers, The Hill, The Subway Lounge with the House Rockers, and Frank Jones Corner with the Sherman Lee Dillon Band. John is the son of the late Robert and Emily Owen and brother to the late Mary Owen Prescott and Robert (Bobby) Owen Jr. He is the father of the late Ceneca Westbrook. John is survived by his daughters, Marie Owen, Emily Owen Haines, and Jessica (Jessie) Owen Cope and son in law, Randall Cope. He is survived by his grandchildren, John Haines, Emma Eidson, Ethan Eidson, and Elizabeth Westbrook. John is also survived by his brother, Frank Owen along with many of his cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm and Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Lakewood Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. A graveside service will be at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery in Kentwood, Louisiana.









