John Francis Gardner, Jr.



Brandon, MS - Just before Easter Sunday, a humble preacher said his last prayer and closed his Bible for the last time. John Francis Gardner, Jr., 75, of Brandon, MS, died peacefully on April 20, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS.



Visitation will be Wednesday April 24,, 2019 from 10am until 11am at the North Brandon Church of Christ with the funeral immediately following. Graveside services will be at 4pm at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, MS.



Born, June 27, 1943, in Columbus, MS, John was the eldest son of John F. Gardner, Sr. and Marzelle Murrah Gardner. He graduated from West Point High School in 1961. He attended Freed Hardeman College, Harding Graduate School of Theology, and earned a Master's of Education from Stephen F. Austin University.



John served as a full-time minister for over 50 years for the Churches of Christ in Stanton, KY; Okolona, MS; Iuka, MS; Vicksburg, MS; Kilgore, TX, Brandon, MS, and Taylorsville, MS. He loved and cared for each one deeply. He served as the Academic Dean of Magnolia Bible College from 2001-2009. He was a former Lion's Club Member and loved playing golf.



John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Tutor Gardner, two daughters, Julie Miller (Derek) and Laura Adcock (Brad), and four grandchildren, Hannah, Johnathan, Nathan, and Chapman. John is also survived by his brother David (Connie), several cousins, nieces and nephews. His was preceded in death by his mother and father.



In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Magnolia Bible Institute in Kosciusko, MS, North Brandon Church of Christ, or Pine Vale Children's Home in Corinth, MS.



Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary