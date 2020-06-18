John G. McQueenClinton - John Garland McQueen, 88, of Clinton, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS.John was born on October 26, 1931 to the late Edison and Mable Butler McQueen in Mount Olive, Mississippi. He was the oldest of 9 children and was preceded in death by his brothers; Jack McQueen and Jerry McQueen.John is survived by his loving spouse of 68 years, Elois Sistrunk McQueen, daughters, Judy Green (Hal) of Ridgeland, MS, Donna Shaw (Fred); son, Johnny McQueen (Susan); sisters, Shirley Hollis and Gladys Burkhalter; brothers, Billy McQueen, Gene McQueen, Percy McQueen and Glen McQueen; grandchildren, Jared Minor, Ashley Clay, JD McQueen, Blake McQueen and Allison Shaw and great grandchildren, Hagan Minor, Tucker McQueen and Jack McQueen.Mr. McQueen was a Veteran of the US Army. He served during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart. After his military career, he worked in the automobile industry for Paul Moak Pontiac and later owned his own dealership. John enjoyed being around others and enjoyed conversation. He also loved gardening and being outdoors. He and Mrs. Elois are members of Pocahontas Baptist Church.Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home with a chapel service at 3:00pm. Burial will follow, with military honors, in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice Ministries or Pocahontas Baptist Church.