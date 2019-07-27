|
John Gordon Miller Jr.
Brandon - John Gordon Miller, Jr., age 72, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, with his family by his side. John was the only son of Gordon and Delma Lee Miller. Born January 22, 1947, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, John graduated from Harrodsburg High School in 1965. He went on to attend the United States Air Force Academy. He graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. John began his career in Memphis, Tennessee, with Sears, Roebuck and Company. Sears took John and his family to Gadsden and Birmingham, Alabama, and eventually to Brandon, Mississippi in 1981. In 1987 he joined Dean Witter Reynolds, which was owned by Sears, as a financial advisor. At the time of his death, John was employed by Morgan Stanley as Senior Vice President. John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Gayle, and their children Beth Miller Spivey (Les) and John Gordon Miller III (Jenny). John is also survived by his six grandchildren: Anne Miller Spivey, Elizabeth Leslie Spivey, Smith Powell Spivey, John Gordon Miller IV, Lillie Ruth Miller and Frances Kate Miller. John was a founding member of Brandon Baptist Church. For most of his life, John was an avid golfer and University of Kentucky basketball fan. He was a loving, supportive, and dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather. A memorial service was held at Brandon Baptist Church on Saturday July 27th, 2019, in Brandon, Mississippi. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery, Harrodsburg, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Brandon Baptist Church Building Fund, 100 Brandon Baptist Dr, Brandon, MS 39042 . www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 27, 2019