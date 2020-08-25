1/
John H. Hines
1938 - 2020
John H. Hines

Yazoo City - John Henry Hines, of Yazoo City, MS passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday August 23, 2020. He was 82 years of age. He was born July 20, 1938 to the late Ellie & Leola Hines in Claiborne County. He is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Hines Neill of Utica, MS. He is survived by his Wife of 60 years, Eva Coleman Hines, his daughters Jennifer Hines Pickens (Allen), and Tracy Hines Fouche (John). His grandchildren are Christopher Pickens (Jessica), Garrett Pickens (Jennifer), Ellen Fouche Henry (Garrett), Ben Fouche, and Will Fouche. Three great grandchildren- McCarty Henry, Bruin Henry & Kash Pickens. John started his earlier years playing football at Delta State University and then teaching & coaching football in Port Gibson, MS. His later years were spent Hunting on Togo Island and farming. John started a hog operation and established Hines BroadLake Grocery and the famous Hines smoked sausage. His love of operating a dozer and backhoe are known throughout the county. John attended Parkview Church of God in Yazoo City, Ms. In Lieu of flowers the family requested that donations be made to the road fund at Parkview church. The service for John Hines will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Parkview Church of God, 1750 Highway 16 East in Yazoo City, MS 39194. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
