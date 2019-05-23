John H. Hunsicker Jr.



Canton - John Herbert Hunsicker, Jr. passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Water Valley to John Herbert Hunsicker, Sr. and Margaret Groves Hunsicker on November 6, 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-daughter Amy Elizabeth Eifling. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Rogers Hunsicker, his son, Dr. Walker F. Hunsicker, his daughter Carrie Elizabeth Hunsicker, and his sister Susan Joyce Hunsicker Still, as well as one grandchild, Emma Grace Taylor. He graduated from Water Valley High School in 1965. He served in Vietnam, and after that pursued a Ph.D in psychology at Ole Miss. He served nearly his entire career as a clinical psychologist at the Veterans Administration in Tuscaloosa, AL. He continued service in the Mississippi National Guard and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Upon retirement he became a devoted husband and grandfather. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24th at 9 a.m. with a funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Columbs Episcopal Church in Ridgeland and graveside services immediately following at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. In lieu of flowers please donate in his honor to . Published in Clarion Ledger on May 23, 2019