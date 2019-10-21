Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Colonial Heights Baptist Church
Ridgeland, MS
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Colonial Heights Baptist Church
Ridgeland, MS
John Hal Greenwood


1961 - 2019
John Hal Greenwood Obituary
John Hal Greenwood

Ridgeland - John Hal Greenwood, 58, of Ridgeland, passed away on October 19, 2019 in Ridgeland, MS.

Hal was born on May 26, 1961 to Suttle and Evelyn (Cline) Greenwood of Jackson, MS. He attended school at Hinds Community College for 2 years and retired from United Parcel Service after 32 years of service. Hal enjoyed his part time jobs at Avis and Enterprise and was an active member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for over 25 years. He is lovingly remembered as a car enthusiast, a music lover, and a fan of all Ole Miss sports. His humor, kindness, and love of Jesus has left a permanent legacy with his family and friends.

Hal is survived by his mother, Evelyn Greenwood; sister, Dana Purvis (Keith) of Madison, MS; and his three dearly cherished nieces, Brooke Bonham (Hunter) of Springdale, AR, Casey Purvis of Madison, MS, and Courtney Purvis of Madison, MS.

He was preceded in death by his father, Suttle Greenwood; grandfather, A. L. Greenwood; grandfather, Mansel Cline; grandmother, Christine Cline; and grandmother, Lyda Greenwood.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Ridgeland, MS.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, 12:00 pm at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, with Bro. John Patterson officiating.

Burial will take place in the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Association for Cancer Research.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019
