John Hamilton Culver
John Hamilton Culver

Madison - John Hamilton Culver, 50, of Madison, MS passed away at home on August 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held on August 15, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Madison, MS. His ashes will be interred in the family tomb in New Orleans. There will be no visitation in the Church.

John was born in New Orleans, but lived most of his life in Jackson and Madison, MS.

He attended St. Richard Catholic school and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1988. He briefly attended Holmes Community College. He always remained close to his high school classmates and said his high school years were the best of his life.

John worked from the time he was in high school until his battle with cancer ended his career. Most of his career was in retail sales. Although he was proud of his sales awards, he was most appreciative of the fine and interesting people he met over the years. His personal contact with customers is what brought joy to him. He could go anywhere in the area and meet one of his customers.

John is survived by his parents, James M. and Gloria F. Culver, a brother Michael, a sister, Erin. He had seven nephews and nieces- Nathan, Andrew, Jack, Carter, Powers, Clare and Caroline and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the kind and compassionate service provided by Hospice Ministries. Particularly we commend Linda Carson, his nurse, Donna Claycomb, his social worker, Sr. Dorothy, his spiritual advisor, and John Anderson, his home health aide.

May his soul rest in peace with our Lord, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers we request donations be made to St. Joseph High School, 308 New Mannsdale Rd., Madison, MS 39110 in memory of class of 1988 or to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
