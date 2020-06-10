John Hardy
1964 - 2020
John Hardy

Raymond - John Hardy was born in Boston, MA on December 8, 1964 to Edward and Pauline Hardy. He died in Learned, MS after a long battle with cancer on June 9, 2020 at the age of 55.

John is survived by his mother, Pauline Hardy; brothers, Jeffrey and Joey Hardy; son, Tyler Hardy; daughters, Shelby White and Margaret Hardy; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his father Edward Hardy.

John was a devoted and loving father. One of his biggest passions in life included cooking for family and friends. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.

Out of an abundance of caution due to the recent pandemic, a funeral will be held for immediate family only. There will be a car line to express condolences at Reservoir Point at 140 Madison Landing Circle in Ridgeland on June 11 from 6:30pm-8pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Reservoir Point
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
6018575625
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
