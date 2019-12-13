|
|
John Henry Patrick
Canton - John Henry Patrick, 86, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. Visitation will be at 12:00 pm until the 2:00 pm chapel service at Breeland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
Mr. Patrick was a retired supervisor for M.R.S. Manufacturing in Flora.
Survivors include: son, William Patrick of Eupora; daughter, Diane Pugh of Canton; brother, Donald Patrick of Stonewall; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019