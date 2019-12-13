Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for John Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Patrick


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry Patrick Obituary
John Henry Patrick

Canton - John Henry Patrick, 86, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. Visitation will be at 12:00 pm until the 2:00 pm chapel service at Breeland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.

Mr. Patrick was a retired supervisor for M.R.S. Manufacturing in Flora.

Survivors include: son, William Patrick of Eupora; daughter, Diane Pugh of Canton; brother, Donald Patrick of Stonewall; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now