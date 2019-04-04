|
|
Dr. John Howard Douglas
Ridgeland - Dr. John Howard Douglas, a retired dentist, died peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. He was born October 6, 1926, in Goodman, MS where he was reared and graduated high school. He was the son of the late Howard and Allein Waits Douglas. He was a popular graduate of Holmes Junior College where he received many honors. After receiving his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Loyola of New Orleans in 1952, he moved to Clarksdale, MS where he practiced dentistry for 20 years.
In 1971, Dr. Douglas and his family moved to Jackson, MS where he joined the Veterans Administration serving as staff dentist and Chief of Dental Service, retiring in January 1998. He was a member of the faculty at University of MS Dental School for many years, retiring in 2005.
Dr. Douglas served in U.S. Navy in WWII. After serving 20 years in the Army National Guard, he was retired as a Colonel. He was active in civic affairs as a former member of the Rotary Club, Exchange Club, American Legion, as well as the American Dental Association, Mississippi Dental Association, and the Northwest Mississippi Dental Association where he served numerous terms as President. He was an accomplished pianist.
He actively supported the Clarksdale Baptist Church serving as a Deacon and church pianist for 20 years. As a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Jackson he participated in many and varied areas of church activities and was a Life Deacon. He was a member of the Barnett/Johnson Sunday School Class.
As a practicing dentist for over 50 years, Dr. Douglas was recognized and well respected throughout the state. He loved his patients and their families and was loved in return.
A true soft-spoken, kind-hearted, well mannered, fun loving, Southern gentleman, his legacy is one of a principled life of kindness, hard work, Christian faithfulness and a generous spirit with respect for all. He was a man of honor and integrity and will be remembered for being a loving and dedicated husband, wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and excellent professional dentist.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Douglas Switzer and Nelle Douglas Parker.
He is survived and held in loving memory by his wife of 62 years, Patsy Bradley Douglas; son and daughter-in-law Dr. Jay and Julie Douglas, Tupelo, MS; a daughter and son-in-law Laurie Douglas and Chris Maloney, Jackson, MS; grandchildren Mathew and wife, Dr. Kristen Douglas, Ocean Springs, MS; Ann Bradley and Jake Maloney, Jackson; Bennett and Noah Douglas, Tupelo; great-granddaughter Eliza Gene Douglas, Kathy Bradley Best, Iuka, MS and many devoted nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to We Will Go Ministries, 806 N. Farish St., Jackson, MS 39202; First Baptist Church Jackson, P.O. Box 250, Jackson, MS 39205; MS Animal Rescue League, 5221 Greenway Drive, Jackson, MS 39204; or to a charity of personal choice.
The memory of the righteous will be a blessing. Proverbs 10:8 niv.
The family would like to express appreciation for the nursing service shown to their loved one at Baptist Medical Center, 1 North Women's Surgery/Medical Ward.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9 until 11 AM at First Baptist Church Jackson in the Atrium with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 in the sanctuary.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019