Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columb's Episcopal Church
550 Sunnybrook Road
Ridgeland, MS
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Jeter Jr.


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Jeter Jr. Obituary
John Jeter Jr.

Jackson - John Randolph Jeter, Jr. (Jete) peacefully departed this life in his 67th year on Monday morning, at home in the loving care of his wife, Cherry. He leaves a son, Paul (Julie) and grandchildren, Emma and Wesley. He was preceded in death by his father John and is survived by his mother, Loretta and siblings, Melanie, David and Lynn. He was an obedient son, a loving husband, an exemplary father, a wonderful "big" brother and a friend to all who knew him. We celebrate the life of a man who in the course of a lifetime of physical challenges, never once was heard to complain. He loved a good book and a lively conversation about matters of consequence. He was respectful of any opinion, a great listener and able to disagree without being disagreeable. In essence, a gentleman and a scholar. A celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, March 30 at noon, receiving to start at 11am, at St. Columb's Episcopal Church, 550 Sunnybrook Road, Ridgeland, MS. In lieu of flowers, John's family requests donations be made to Stewpot Community Services, 1100 West Capitol Street, Jackson, MS (stewpot.org/donations/)
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now