John Jeter Jr.



Jackson - John Randolph Jeter, Jr. (Jete) peacefully departed this life in his 67th year on Monday morning, at home in the loving care of his wife, Cherry. He leaves a son, Paul (Julie) and grandchildren, Emma and Wesley. He was preceded in death by his father John and is survived by his mother, Loretta and siblings, Melanie, David and Lynn. He was an obedient son, a loving husband, an exemplary father, a wonderful "big" brother and a friend to all who knew him. We celebrate the life of a man who in the course of a lifetime of physical challenges, never once was heard to complain. He loved a good book and a lively conversation about matters of consequence. He was respectful of any opinion, a great listener and able to disagree without being disagreeable. In essence, a gentleman and a scholar. A celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, March 30 at noon, receiving to start at 11am, at St. Columb's Episcopal Church, 550 Sunnybrook Road, Ridgeland, MS. In lieu of flowers, John's family requests donations be made to Stewpot Community Services, 1100 West Capitol Street, Jackson, MS (stewpot.org/donations/) Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary