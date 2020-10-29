1/1
John Kelly Wilson
1957 - 2020
John Kelly Wilson

Brandon - John Kelly Wilson entered the Kingdom of Heaven on October 26, 2020 from his home in Brandon, Mississippi. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on New Year's Eve in 1957. As a child, he thought the whole world celebrated his birthday. He graduated from Tupelo High School where he lettered in wrestling and football. He then attended Mississippi State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and gained both a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering. John was very musically talented. This passion for music began in high school and continued for the next 40 years. He played many instruments including guitar, piano, harmonica and drums. He became a master drummer. He had many interests and hobbies and he excelled at anything he pursued, becoming a second-degree black belt in Shotokan Karate. He never met a stranger and he never missed an opportunity to tell a joke - some of them were even funny. Even with his many interests, the last 11 years his greatest joy came from being Papa Rock to his grandchildren, Leah, David, and Stephen Laporte.

Anyone who knew John, very quickly learned how strong his faith was and how big his God was. He always spoke about his faith and enjoyed sharing the gospel through his Gideon affiliation. One of John's favorite things to do was to share the gospel with the many hitchhikers he picked up along the highways. They always left his truck with a Gideon Bible. John taught children and adult Sunday School classes for many years and was a deacon in the Presbyterian and Baptist churches. John loved God, loved his family, loved music, and loved life. His passing was sudden and he will be missed by many.

John is preceded in death by his parents Sue and Harry Wilson, Sr, his son Coleman Parker Wilson and nephew Matthew Wilson. He is also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Teenie and Roland Dale and a beloved aunt and uncle of the Dale family, Kay and Billy Parker.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years Christy Dale Wilson, his sister Leigh Wilson Curtis (John), brother Harry Wilson, Jr., Reverends Jacob Dale and Sarah Jo Adams-Wilson, his son Christian Kelly Wilson, his daughter Bess Wilson Laporte and son-in-law Nick Laporte, and grandchildren Leah Nicole, David Alexander and Stephen Gabriel Laporte, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved. He will also be terribly missed by his special beagle, Lady/Ladybug.

A visitation with a brief time of reflection and prayer will be held on Friday October 30th at 10:00 am at the Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi. All Covid restrictions will be followed and masks requested. A small private graveside service will follow at a later date.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
