John Kyzar Jr.
Clinton - John Kyzar Jr., age 94, of Clinton, MS, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born October 24, 1924, in Jackson, Tennessee, to John Jonathan Kyzar and Maudie Mae Roberts Kyzar. Upon graduating from Hazlehurst High School in 1942, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II. In 1952 John graduated from Mississippi State College with a degree in Geological Science and married Catherine "Kitty" Pounders of Hamilton, MS. For the next 38 years, John worked as a petroleum geologist in Laurel, MS, New Orleans, LA, and Natchez, MS.
John was preceded in death by Kitty, his wife of 66 years, his father and mother, brothers Terry E. Kyzar and Virgil Lee Kyzar, and sister Evie Kyzar Smith. He is survived by 3 sons, Russell (Melinda), Ronald (Ann), and Robert (Kelly), 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one sister, Betty Kyzar Andrews.
A celebration of his life will be at First Baptist Church Clinton, MS, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Hamilton, MS. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Willis Mission Fund, First Baptist Church Clinton, MS 39056.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019