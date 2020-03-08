|
John L. Heiden
Jackson - On Saturday, March 7, 2020, John Louis Heiden, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, entered his eternal home at the age of 84.
John was born on December 25, 1935, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to Mr. and Mrs. L.O. Heiden. He, along with his family, moved to Jackson, Mississippi, when he was 7 years old. John graduated from Forest Hill High School in 1954 and continued his education at Mississippi State University on a full basketball scholarship. He graduated with a degree in finance and insurance. Since that time, John has been an active supporter of MSU athletics and a member of the Bulldog Club. After graduation, John joined Heiden Insurance Agency (Heiden-Marchetti, Inc., Heiden, Brooks & Garland, Inc.) with his father and had a successful career in the insurance business until his retirement in 2017. John served on the board of directors of the Independent Insurance Agencies of Mississippi and served on the Advisory Board of Insurance under former Insurance Commissioner George Dale.
John lived his life focused on his faith in Christ and this was his greatest joy. His next joy in life was his family. He married Carolyn Lee of Jackson in 1959 and recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. They have five daughters, ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Another passion of John's was education. He served on the Hinds County School Board for 20 years, serving as chairman for several terms. He also served on the development foundation of Hinds Community College. During his life, he was an active deacon and Sunday school teacher. He supported missions locally and internationally and was a member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church. John loved piddling and working in his garden, where each summer, he tried to grow bigger tomatoes and longer green beans than the year before. John loved studying through every book of the bible. He led a bible study each week at Clinton Healthcare Retirement home.
John was preceded in death by his father, L.O. Heiden, his mother, Hilda Heiden, and his brother, Howard Heiden. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Lee Heiden; his five daughters, Carol Ann (Ted) Poore, Laurie (David) Izard, Amy (Wesley) Griffin, Susan (Doug) Christman, and Johnna (Bryant) Coward; his grandchildren, John Poore, Joshua (Lydia) Poore, Kate (Chris) Magee, Carolyn (Brad) Gilmer, Micah Griffin, Aaron Griffin, Nathan Griffin, Sarah Avery Christman, Mollie Coward, and Bailey Coward; and nine great grandchildren.
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, Mississippi, will handle the Celebration of the Servant Life of John scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 10 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Morrison Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, Blackaby Ministries International, or the Morrison Heights Baptist Church mission program.
"And I am certain that God, who began the good work in you, will continue His work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns." Philippians 1:6
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020