|
|
John L. Steen
Carthage - John L. "Buddy" Steen, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Due to the current circumstances the family will plan a memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Steen was a longtime partner and operator of Steen and Turner Amusement Company and a US Army veteran of World War II. He never met a stranger and you always knew if he liked you or not. He was an outdoorsman and he loved to travel, especially out west. He was a member of Shepherds Chapel.
Survivors include: wife, Theresa Steen; daughters, Elaine Lewis, Darlene Austin (Bennie), and Kathy Holmes (John); sons, John R. Steen and Larry Steen (Cynthia); brother, June Steen; sister, Jewel Everhart; grandchildren, Jessica Ducote, Kristin Austin, Eric Lewis, Gina Deason, Nicholas Smith, Morgan Chamblee, Crystal Steen, and Vickie Steen; and 12 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to in John's name.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020