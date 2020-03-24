Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for John Steen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Steen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Steen Obituary
John L. Steen

Carthage - John L. "Buddy" Steen, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Due to the current circumstances the family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

Mr. Steen was a longtime partner and operator of Steen and Turner Amusement Company and a US Army veteran of World War II. He never met a stranger and you always knew if he liked you or not. He was an outdoorsman and he loved to travel, especially out west. He was a member of Shepherds Chapel.

Survivors include: wife, Theresa Steen; daughters, Elaine Lewis, Darlene Austin (Bennie), and Kathy Holmes (John); sons, John R. Steen and Larry Steen (Cynthia); brother, June Steen; sister, Jewel Everhart; grandchildren, Jessica Ducote, Kristin Austin, Eric Lewis, Gina Deason, Nicholas Smith, Morgan Chamblee, Crystal Steen, and Vickie Steen; and 12 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to in John's name.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now