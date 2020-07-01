John Leonard EndrisCanton - John Leonard Endris, 87, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton with burial following in Canton Cemetery. Friends and extended family are invited to attend the visitation which will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the church and the graveside service at 10:15 a.m. at Canton Cemetery.Mr. Endris was born on February 6, 1933 in Madison County, the son of the late John and Gertrude Endris. A veteran, he served his country during the Korean War in the USMC. Mr. Endris served in Okinawa, Japan aboard the USS Magoffin.A lifelong resident of Madison County, Mr. Endris was known for custom hay bailing, growing pecans, and as a cattleman. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed cooking for his friends and family, and loved sports of all kinds, especially playing golf. His love of people and fun spirit was always evident with his ready smile. A devout Catholic, he was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.He is survived by his wife, Emily Cain Endris of Canton; son, Craig Endris (Christie) of Canton; daughter, Vicki Endris Moorehead (Larry) of Madison; grandchildren, Macey Endris Hawkins (Colby) of Ellisville; Blake Endris of Madison; Anna Kathryn Moorehead of Madison; great grandchild, Mary Blake Hawkins; sister, Bernice Sawin of Sandy Hook, MS, sister, Germaine Pruden of Madison; sister, Mary Frances Keady of Madison; brother, Billy Endris of Madison and numerous nieces and nephews.We know many of you would love to come to his visitation and graveside service. However; because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, we fully understand that many will not be able to join us. If you are unable to attend, we would appreciate your support through prayer for our family. If you are able to come to the visitation and graveside, we ask that all social distancing guidelines be followed and that all in attendance wear masks.The funeral will be live streamed on the Sebrell Funeral Home Face book Page