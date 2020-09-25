1/
John Louis Clay
John Louis Clay

John Louis Clay, 72, formerly of Madison, MS passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born April 22, 1948 in Moss Point to the late Louis Wayne Clay and Maxine Faggard Clay Gonzalez. He was a graduate of Moss Point High School. After graduating from The University of Southern Mississippi he worked as an auditor for the Mississippi Credit Union League. John went on to graduate from Mississippi College School of Law. John was an active member of the Mississippi Bar Association, the United States Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit in 1990, and Supreme Court of the United States of America since 1991. He went on to work for the Mississippi Attorney General's office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 25 years.

John was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed golfing and being outdoors. He was a people-person and loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnny and Agnes Goff Faggard and Vera Clay; and brother, Steven Wayne Clay of Moss Point, MS.

He is survived by his beloved life-long partner, Martha B. Hemphill and dachsund, Sully, of Madison, MS; son, Justin Louis (Brandy) Clay, grandchildren, Louis Clay and Ashlyn Clay of Madison, MS; siblings, Gary Michael (Marianne) Clay of Agricola, MS and Kevin Maxwell (Reva) Clay of Vancleave, MS. He will be missed by Casey Hemphill and her daughters, Sydney and Janice; along with many other relatives and friends.

John's family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of John Louis Clay. You may leave your heartfelt condolences at heritagefuneralhome.us.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
(228) 475-9861
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heritage Funeral Home
September 26, 2020
I went to school with John. Always a nice guy. Was a pleasure to have known him. So sorry for your loss.
With deep sorrow,
Martha Ann (Boone) Amacker
Martha Boone Amacker
Classmate
