Dr. John M. King
1929 - 2020
Clinton - Dr. John Morgan King died peacefully on Monday, September 28,2020 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. He was born in Brookhaven, MS on June 8,1929 to Mary Belle and John M. King. Sr. and moved to Clinton when he was in the fifth grade. After graduating from Clinton High School he earned a Bachelor's degree from Mississippi College, a Master's degree from the University of Florida and a Doctorate from Indiana University.

ln 1953, John married Bettye Ross Shores. His career included years of coaching football in the public schools of Mississippi and Mississippi College. ln 1969-72, he served as professor at the University of Southern MS. From 1972-92 he served as the Deputy Director and Director of the Mississippi State Park System. The federal Secretary of the Interior, Rogers Morton, appointed John to the advisory committee of the United States National Park System. ln 1994, he was elected to the first group of the state park directors and currently serves as a lifetime honorary member. He was the organizing president and developer of the Clinton Community Nature Center where he served as the president for three years, securing land and appointing the board.

His love of Mississippi College and the Athletic program where he played football for four years and later coached motivated him to work towards the formation of the national "M" Club serving as its second president. John was also elected as a lifetime deacon of the First Baptist Church of Clinton, MS.

Bettye was the love of John's life, his sweetheart. He had two loving daughters, five precious grandsons and one beautiful great-granddaughter. He considered this to be his most cherished of his achievements. John is survived by his wife Bettye S. King of Madison, MS, brother George Waller King of Germantown, TN, daughter Susan King Leber and husband Jeff of Madison, MS, Laura Ann King Hoffman and husband Chris of Oklahoma City, OK, five grandsons Brian Leber (Emily), Nicholas Leber (Olivia), Garret Leber, Corbin Hoffman, Brooks Hoffman and great-granddaughter Livingston Leber.

Visitation will be from 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm with services at 2:00 pm all at First Baptist Church in Clinton. A private family burial will follow in Clinton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Clinton Community Nature Center.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
