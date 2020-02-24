|
John McEvoy Behan, Jr.
Clinton - Services for John McEvoy Behan, Jr. of Clinton are at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brookhaven, with interment at Riverwood Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at Riverwood Family on Wednesday, February 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Riverwood Family.
Mr. Behan, 42, passed away on February 22, 2020, at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson due to a pulmonary embolism.
John was born in Brookhaven on July 14, 1977 to John McEvoy Behan Sr. and Kathryn Herbig Behan. He attended St. Stanislaus Boarding School in Bay St. Louis before graduating from Brookhaven High School. He attended Copiah-Lincoln Junior College and Mississippi State University. John was an avid outdoorsman and an enthusiastic gun collector. He loved all kinds of hunting and fishing and spent many happy times with friends and family at hunting camps in the area. John was a fourth-generation lumberman and was the owner of Miller Lumber in Richland. He was a communicant of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Clinton.
Johns proudest achievements were being a wonderful father to his two beloved daughters and a devoted husband to his wife. He was a great family man and was very close to his mothers and his sisters, as well as a large extended family.
Preceding him in death were his father, John M. Behan, Sr.; his father-in law, John Bush; his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Behan,Jr., and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Robert Herbig.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julie Bush Behan; daughter Hannah Behan; daughter Piper Behan; sisters, Jennifer Behan Hernandez (Luis) and niece Lucy Hernandez, from Destin Florida; and Courtney M. Behan and husband Pat Gagen from San Francisco, California. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Jackie Bush; and Ginny Sims, mother of Hannah Behan.
Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson or to St. Jude Research Center.
Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020