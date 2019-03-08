|
|
John McKay
Flora - John E. McKay of Flora, MS, formerly of Clinton, MS, passed away March 5, 2019.
John was born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 25, 1931 to Helen Murphy McKay and Clarence W. McKay. He is a graduate of Central High School in Jackson, MS and Mississippi College in Clinton, MS.
John married Charlene Welch McKay and together they had three children; Scotty McKay (Dena), Pam McKay Evans (Mike), and Doug McKay (Lena). He worked for the Mississippi Military Dept. and was a pilot with the Air National Guard for over 30 years.
John is survived by his wife; Charlene, his children, grandchildren; Parker Evans (Anna Carole), Joel Evans (Heather), Cord Evans, Keri McKay, Ensley Nelson (Jeremy), Casey McKay, Walter McKay, great grandchildren; Hunt and Vaiden Evans and Brynn Evans and step grandchild; Cassie Evans Stanford.
Visitation will be held at Flora Methodist Church on Saturday, March 9, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. A graveside service will follow at Flora Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019