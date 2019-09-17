|
John Michael Harmon
Madison - John Michael Harmon, 65 of Madison.
Born December 16, 1953 passed September 7, 2019. Michael was a graduate of Mississippi State University. He was a 1st Lieutenant, tactical intelligence officer in the Army.
He is predeceased by his father, U.S. Harmon, mother, Joyce R. Harmon, and brothers, Jerry Harmon and Donald J. Boone.
Survived by his sisters TJ Harmon, Sylvia (Phillip) and Jason King.
His internment will be September 19 at 11:00 at the Natchez National Cemetery, Natchez, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019