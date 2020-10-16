John "Johnny" Otto SchaffhauserMadison - John "Johnny" Otto Schaffhauser was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father early in the morning on Thursday, October 15, 2020.He passed away in his home in Madison, Mississippi at the side of his wife of 64 years, Martha Ann King Schaffhauser. At 85 years old, Johnny lived a full, joyful, and successful life - he leaves behind a profound legacy of love, integrity, and honor for his family and all that knew him.Johnny was born in Marvel, Arkansas on June 9, 1935, where he met his future wife to be, Martha Ann, at just 11 years old.. The two never parted and eventually married on October 26, 1956. An avid Razorback fan for life, Johnny graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. He went on to lead a successful career in the hardwood lumber industry, working for both the Chicago Mill Lumber Co. and Anderson-Tully Co., where he later served as Vice President of Sales until his retirement in 2000. Johnny received numerous honors and accolades during his career, including serving as President of the American Hardwood Manufacturer's Association in 1991.Johnny served faithfully in leadership at various churches throughout his life, including First Baptist Church of Greenville, Mississippi where he served as chairman of the deacons. He continued his service to the Lord at Ridgecrest Baptist Church of Madison, Mississippi, where he was most recently a member. He was a man of strong faith and led his family by example in his service to his Lord Jesus Christ.Johnny was preceded in death by his father and mother, William "Bill" and Nina Schaffhauser, and his brother, Billy. He is survived by his wife Martha Ann King Schaffhauser of Madison, Mississippi - two sons: Gary & Nancy Schaffhauser of Brandon, Mississippi, and John & Jennifer Schaffhauser of Madison, Mississippi - four grandchildren: Suzy (Zach) Tubb, Gary Hughes (Brittany) Schaffhauser, Gracie (Scott) Chesnut, and John Taylor (Taylor) Schaffhauser - and five great-grandchildren: Charlie, Hugh, Lyla, Grayden, & Crew.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery at 3:00 pm.