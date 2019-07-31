|
|
John Peyton Clements, III
Ridgeland - John Peyton Clements, III (JC), 66, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi.
John was born in Jackson, Mississippi on February 26, 1953 to Lucille Newman Clements and John Peyton Clements, Jr. He attended Murrah High School and Mississippi State University (for nine weeks).
John married the love of his life, Betty. They were married 29 plus years. They enjoyed most of their time with their toes in the sand in Pass Christian. John was a people and family person. He never failed to make everyone smile and not feel alone. John had everyone's best interest at heart. He never met a stranger, and they became friends for life. John enjoyed participating in fishing and hunting, watching Mississippi State games and Nascar. John had various positions and was a stockholder at McCarty Farms. John was predeceased by his mother, Lucille Clements and father, John Clements, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Betty Clements; son, Jason Clements (Malisha); grandchildren, Austin Clements (McKenzie), Seth Clements, Kirsten Clements; his great grandchild, Dawson Clements; and numerous family and endless friends.
Funeral services will be held at Parkway Funeral Home; 1161 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4 PM till 7 PM and on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11 AM till 12 PM. The funeral will be from 12 PM till 1 PM with a graveside service to follow at Jessamine Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 31, 2019