John Proctor
Ridgeland, MS - John Edward Proctor, 88, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, passed away on August 8, 2020 at The Orchard Retirement Community. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with a chapel service immediately following.
John was born on December 31, 1931 in Southside, Tennessee to Hannon Floyd Proctor and Annie Groves Proctor, and was raised in White Bluff, Tennessee. John was the youngest of twelve children, nine surviving past infancy. His lifelong family nickname was "Sonny".
John's love of music began at an early age, with childhood photos showing him playing guitar. His superb singing voice was acknowledged through many public performances, an audition on the original Ryman auditorium stage in Nashville, Tennessee, and solo singing performances on a Christian Gospel album.
John was a basketball player at White Bluff High School, where he graduated in 1950 as Salutatorian. He subsequently became the only member of his family to attend college, earning his Associate of Arts degree in 1953 from Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, Tennessee. While in college, John was a shooting guard and two-year letterman on the Martin Methodist basketball team and vice-president of the Martin Methodist Chorus.
John met the love of his life, Betty Ann Woodward from Nashville, Tennessee in 1953. They married on August 8th, 1954. John and Betty frequently hosted musical events in their Jackson, Mississippi home, with participation by friends accomplished in gospel, opera, and contemporary music. Instruments included guitar, banjo, piano, and spoons. John also loved a good game of bridge and spent hours over his lifetime playing with his best friends.
John went on to lead a successful career in men's clothing sales, representing clothing companies to retail stores across the southeastern U.S. He served as President of the Mississippi Men and Boys Apparel Association, and was widely regarded as an impeccably well-dressed and fashionable man. During his forties, he became a real estate agent, later earning his independent real estate broker's license and starting his own real estate firm. He continued to maintain an active real estate broker's license until his death.
John was a devoted Christian and servant of God. He and his family were longstanding members of the Meadowbrook Church of Christ in Jackson, Mississippi, where John served as a deacon. More recently, John and Betty were members of the Lake Harbour Church of Christ in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
John is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Van Proctor, Roy Proctor, Elijah Proctor, and Herman Proctor; and sisters, Mary Martin, Pauline Walker, Ethel Adducci, and Ruby Slider.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Ann Woodward Proctor; children, John Hannon Proctor (Angela), Elizabeth Proctor Batte (Rich), and Paige Proctor Pisacane (Frank); grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Proctor, Jacob Rogers Proctor, Sam Hannon Proctor, Phoebe Lea Proctor, Jonathan Langley Rice, Peyton James Pisacane, and Tristan John Pisacane.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Mustard Seed, 1085 Luckney Road, Brandon, MS 39047.
Our family would like to thank the entire staff of The Orchard for the wonderful care they provided to our father over the last several years, and most especially during the last several weeks of our father's life.
