John "Jack" R. ChildressFlora - John (Jack) R. Childress passed away July 14th, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. He was 95. Jack was born 9/22/1924 in Flora, MS to the late John and Katherine Hawkins Childress. He was married to his beloved wife, Virginia Harrison for 70 years. Jack was awarded Three Purple Hearts during WWII, in service with the First Marine Division in the South Pacific in 1943-1945. Jack was also a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Canton, MS where he served the church in various capacities; to name a few, Lay Reader, Senior Warden, Junior Warden, Council Member and Treasurer. Jack loved the outdoors fishing, hunting, gardening, and playing golf. He also enjoyed working with Boy Scouts of America, devoting himself, with time and skills to the children; in 1969 he received a certificate of appreciation. Jack took numerous trips by bus or van with his wife for many years. He was always proud to talk about the fact that he had spent the night in all 48 states and Canada.Jack and Virginia had three children of whom he was very proud: Connie Caldwell (Steve) of Flora, MS, Rev. John Childress, Jr. (Pam) of Fleming Island, FL, Henry (Toby) Childress of Flora, MS, 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, four brothers and two sisters, and many nephews and nieces.The family wishes for all memorial contributions to go to Grace Episcopal Church, Canton, Ms., and to Flora United Methodist Church, Flora Ms.Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family will have a gathering to celebrate Jack's life at a later date.