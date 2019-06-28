|
John Robert Henson II
Greenville - Funeral services for John Robert Henson II, 66, of Greenville will be at noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home, Greenville. He passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home. Burial will be in the Greenville Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.
Mr. Henson was born in Greenville where he graduated from Greenville High School in 1971 and graduated from Delta State University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. In August of 1972 he married Beverly Kay Barnett and they made their home in Greenville where he worked for King Daughter's Hospital, retiring in 1996. He then went to work at Delta Regional Medical Center Home Health, retiring from there in 2015. Mr. Henson was an avid outdoorsman.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Henson and his parents, Johnny and Vera Henson. He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Miles (Chris) of Byram, MS; sister, Cindy Ray (Randy) of Greenville, MS; special niece, Vanessa Morgan of Greenville, MS; and grandson, Aiden Miles.
There will be a visitation one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thanks to Mr. Henson's caregivers: Tonya Carpenter, Rhonda Williams, Lois Winfrey, Doris Randel and Catina Thompson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 28, 2019