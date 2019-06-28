Services
Boone-Wells Funeral Home
905 Main Street
Greenville, MS 38701
(662) 335-7111
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Boone-Wells Funeral Home
905 Main Street
Greenville, MS 38701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert Henson Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Robert Henson Ii Obituary
John Robert Henson II

Greenville - Funeral services for John Robert Henson II, 66, of Greenville will be at noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home, Greenville. He passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home. Burial will be in the Greenville Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.

Mr. Henson was born in Greenville where he graduated from Greenville High School in 1971 and graduated from Delta State University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. In August of 1972 he married Beverly Kay Barnett and they made their home in Greenville where he worked for King Daughter's Hospital, retiring in 1996. He then went to work at Delta Regional Medical Center Home Health, retiring from there in 2015. Mr. Henson was an avid outdoorsman.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Henson and his parents, Johnny and Vera Henson. He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Miles (Chris) of Byram, MS; sister, Cindy Ray (Randy) of Greenville, MS; special niece, Vanessa Morgan of Greenville, MS; and grandson, Aiden Miles.

There will be a visitation one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thanks to Mr. Henson's caregivers: Tonya Carpenter, Rhonda Williams, Lois Winfrey, Doris Randel and Catina Thompson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now