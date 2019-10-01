|
|
Dr. John Robert Shell
Vicksburg - Dr. John Robert Shell died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. He was 93. Dr. Shell was born in Lawrenceville, VA to the late Jack Shell and Marguerite Bayley Shell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II and the Korean War. He received his B.S. from the University of Richmond and his M.D. from the University of Maryland. Dr. Shell practiced medicine at The Street Clinic in Vicksburg for over 35 years. While in Vicksburg, Dr. Shell was a member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church. He also served as Chairman of the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and was past president of the Warren County Medical Society. He also served as president of the Vicksburg Lions Club.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Shell was preceded in death by a son, Carlton Grey Shell and two sisters, Dorothy Wood and Marguerite Ritchie. He is survived by his wife, Betty Moseley Shell; two sons, John Robert Shell, Jr. (Linda) of Charlotte, NC and James Randal Shell (Mary) of Houston, TX; three grandchildren: John Blakley Shell (Eleanor), Kathryn Janeanna Shell, and James Randal Shell, Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Charles Ritchey Shell and Jacob Edward Shell. A private graveside service will be held under the direction of Riles Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Harms officiating. Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or to Briarwood United Methodist Church, 320B Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS 39206.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019